Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Founded in 1981, Blackbaud provides a suite of software solutions targeted at the "social good" community, including nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and individual activists. Through mergers, acquisitions, and organic product development, the company has also moved into related areas outside of core fundraising, notably into K-12 schools. Blackbaud enables more than $100 billion in donations annually across a customer base in excess of 40,000 customers in at least 50 countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.750 0.0700
REV241.840M247.891M6.051M

Analyst Ratings

Blackbaud Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackbaud (BLKB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackbaud's (BLKB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Blackbaud (BLKB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) was reported by Benchmark on February 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting BLKB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.65% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackbaud (BLKB)?

A

The stock price for Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is $61.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackbaud (BLKB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2020.

Q

When is Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) reporting earnings?

A

Blackbaud’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Blackbaud (BLKB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackbaud.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackbaud (BLKB) operate in?

A

Blackbaud is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.