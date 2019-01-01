QQQ
Range
54.9 - 56.62
Vol / Avg.
35.6K/237.1K
Div / Yield
1.12/2.05%
52 Wk
47.79 - 75.45
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
12.99
Open
55.41
P/E
6.69
EPS
2.19
Shares
50.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Worthington Industries Inc is an American diversified metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. Its manufactured metal products include pressure cylinders for liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, oxygen, refrigerant, and other industrial gas storage; cylinders; helium-filled balloon kits; steel and fiberglass tanks and processing equipment primarily for the oil and gas industry; cryogenic pressure vessels for liquefied natural gas and other gas storage applications; light gauge steel framing for commercial and residential construction; and several other products. The firm's operating segments are Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. North America accounts for the majority of the company's revenue.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7202.120 0.4000
REV1.250B1.233B-17.000M

Analyst Ratings

Worthington Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Worthington Industries (WOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Worthington Industries's (WOR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Worthington Industries (WOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) was reported by Seaport Global on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WOR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Worthington Industries (WOR)?

A

The stock price for Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) is $56.52 last updated Today at 5:10:05 PM.

Q

Does Worthington Industries (WOR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Worthington Industries (WOR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reporting earnings?

A

Worthington Industries’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is Worthington Industries (WOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Worthington Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Worthington Industries (WOR) operate in?

A

Worthington Industries is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.