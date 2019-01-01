QQQ
Solitario Zinc Corp is a zinc focused exploration company engaging in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in safe jurisdictions in North and South America. It has joint venture interests in two large, high-grade zinc development projects. The Florida Canyon Zinc Project in Peru is a development asset held jointly with Nexa Resources S.A. and the Lik Zinc Project represents a large-tonnage, high-grade development project in Alaska in partnership with Teck Resources. In addition, the company has an additional portfolio of exploration properties and royalties in the Americas.

Solitario Zinc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solitario Zinc (XPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solitario Zinc (AMEX: XPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solitario Zinc's (XPL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solitario Zinc.

Q

What is the target price for Solitario Zinc (XPL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Solitario Zinc (AMEX: XPL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.90 expecting XPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.56% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Solitario Zinc (XPL)?

A

The stock price for Solitario Zinc (AMEX: XPL) is $0.5861 last updated Today at 5:54:12 PM.

Q

Does Solitario Zinc (XPL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solitario Zinc.

Q

When is Solitario Zinc (AMEX:XPL) reporting earnings?

A

Solitario Zinc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Solitario Zinc (XPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solitario Zinc.

Q

What sector and industry does Solitario Zinc (XPL) operate in?

A

Solitario Zinc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.