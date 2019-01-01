QQQ
Range
4.49 - 4.89
Vol / Avg.
751.9K/674.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.35 - 5.78
Mkt Cap
174.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.84
P/E
-
EPS
-0.35
Shares
38M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Amplify Energy Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its properties consist of mature, legacy oil and natural gas fields. The assets primarily consist of producing oil and natural gas properties located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Amplify Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amplify Energy (AMPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amplify Energy's (AMPY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amplify Energy (AMPY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) was reported by Roth Capital on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMPY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amplify Energy (AMPY)?

A

The stock price for Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) is $4.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amplify Energy (AMPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 13, 2020.

Q

When is Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) reporting earnings?

A

Amplify Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Amplify Energy (AMPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amplify Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Amplify Energy (AMPY) operate in?

A

Amplify Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.