|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Amplify Energy’s space includes: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT), Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) and Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ:ZEST).
The latest price target for Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) was reported by Roth Capital on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMPY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) is $4.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 13, 2020.
Amplify Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Amplify Energy.
Amplify Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.