Sector: Industrials. Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment generally produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards. Boeing's defense, space & security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft and weaponry. The defense segment produces about 25% of sales and 13% of operating profit, respectively. Boeing's global services segment provides aftermarket servicing to commercial and military aircraft and produces about 15% of sales and 21% of operating profit.

Q1 2022 (EXPECTED) 2022-04-27
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021
EPS-7.690
REV 16.860B 14.793B -2.067B

Boeing Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boeing (BA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boeing's (BA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Boeing (BA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Boeing (NYSE: BA) was reported by Jefferies on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting BA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.88% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Boeing (BA)?

A

The stock price for Boeing (NYSE: BA) is $198.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boeing (BA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 6, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2020.

Q

When is Boeing (NYSE:BA) reporting earnings?

A

Boeing’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Boeing (BA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boeing.

Q

What sector and industry does Boeing (BA) operate in?

A

Boeing is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.