|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.890
|2.230
|0.3400
|REV
|1.220B
|1.304B
|84.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Stifel Financial’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) was reported by JMP Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting SF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.78% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) is $71.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Stifel Financial (SF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Stifel Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Stifel Financial.
Stifel Financial is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.