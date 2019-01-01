QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
68.39 - 71.84
Vol / Avg.
730.2K/592K
Div / Yield
1.2/1.68%
52 Wk
59.95 - 83.28
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
9.01
Open
69.35
P/E
10.74
EPS
2.35
Shares
106.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 10:41PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 7:05AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial service firms.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8902.230 0.3400
REV1.220B1.304B84.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stifel Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stifel Financial (SF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stifel Financial's (SF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stifel Financial (SF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) was reported by JMP Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting SF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.78% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stifel Financial (SF)?

A

The stock price for Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) is $71.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stifel Financial (SF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Stifel Financial (SF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) reporting earnings?

A

Stifel Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Stifel Financial (SF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stifel Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Stifel Financial (SF) operate in?

A

Stifel Financial is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.