MakeMyTrip Ltd is an online travel company, which provides online booking solutions for day-to-day travel needs. The company's operating segment includes Air ticketing; Hotels and packages; Bus ticketing and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Hotels and packages segment. The Hotels and packages segments include internet based platforms, call-centers, and branch offices, provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. Its Air ticketing segment includes internet based platforms, provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from India and also has a presence in the United States; South East Asia; Europe, and other countries.