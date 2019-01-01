Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States. Its properties have the Arctic copper-zinc- lead-gold-silver project and other mineralized targets within a volcanogenic massive sulfide belt, and it also has a bornite carbonate-hosted copper project.