|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.040
|REV
|0
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Trilogy Metals (AMEX: TMQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Trilogy Metals.
The latest price target for Trilogy Metals (AMEX: TMQ) was reported by Roth Capital on February 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting TMQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 268.46% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Trilogy Metals (AMEX: TMQ) is $0.9499 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Trilogy Metals.
Trilogy Metals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Trilogy Metals.
Trilogy Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.