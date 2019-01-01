QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/267.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.87 - 3.06
Mkt Cap
138.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
145.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 6:33AM
Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States. Its properties have the Arctic copper-zinc- lead-gold-silver project and other mineralized targets within a volcanogenic massive sulfide belt, and it also has a bornite carbonate-hosted copper project.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040
REV0

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trilogy Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trilogy Metals (TMQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trilogy Metals (AMEX: TMQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trilogy Metals's (TMQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trilogy Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Trilogy Metals (TMQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trilogy Metals (AMEX: TMQ) was reported by Roth Capital on February 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting TMQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 268.46% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trilogy Metals (TMQ)?

A

The stock price for Trilogy Metals (AMEX: TMQ) is $0.9499 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trilogy Metals (TMQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trilogy Metals.

Q

When is Trilogy Metals (AMEX:TMQ) reporting earnings?

A

Trilogy Metals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.

Q

Is Trilogy Metals (TMQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trilogy Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Trilogy Metals (TMQ) operate in?

A

Trilogy Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.