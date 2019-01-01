Remark Holdings Inc delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant content and e-commerce solutions. The group operates in one segment namely Technology & Data Intelligence segment which provides products and services to customers based upon the data collected and processed by its proprietary data intelligence software.