Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Remark Holdings Inc delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant content and e-commerce solutions. The group operates in one segment namely Technology & Data Intelligence segment which provides products and services to customers based upon the data collected and processed by its proprietary data intelligence software.

Remark Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Remark Hldgs (MARK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ: MARK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Remark Hldgs's (MARK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Remark Hldgs (MARK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ: MARK) was reported by Roth Capital on May 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting MARK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 938.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Remark Hldgs (MARK)?

A

The stock price for Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ: MARK) is $0.6742 last updated Today at 2:36:48 PM.

Q

Does Remark Hldgs (MARK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Remark Hldgs.

Q

When is Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) reporting earnings?

A

Remark Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Remark Hldgs (MARK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Remark Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Remark Hldgs (MARK) operate in?

A

Remark Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.