Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/106.2K
Div / Yield
0.68/1.42%
52 Wk
44.5 - 58.59
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
21.94
Open
-
P/E
15.49
EPS
0.85
Shares
24.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
AZZ Inc is a United States-based company that provides various industrial solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services. The company operates through two segments, namely Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Metal Coatings segment. The Metal Coatings Segment provides hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8200.850 0.0300
REV238.630M231.737M-6.893M

Analyst Ratings

AZZ Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AZZ (AZZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AZZ's (AZZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AZZ (AZZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) was reported by Stifel on November 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting AZZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.89% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AZZ (AZZ)?

A

The stock price for AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) is $48.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AZZ (AZZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 24, 2022.

Q

When is AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) reporting earnings?

A

AZZ’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is AZZ (AZZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AZZ.

Q

What sector and industry does AZZ (AZZ) operate in?

A

AZZ is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.