Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on group-oriented destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets in the United States. The company operates in Tennessee, Florida, Texas, and Washington, DC. The company's operations are divided into the Hospitality unit, which includes hotel properties and operations; and the Entertainment unit, which includes Grand Ole Opry assets, WSM-AM, and Nashville attractions. The hospitality unit can be further divided into rooms, food and beverage, and other hotel revenue. Ryman Hospitality derives the vast majority of its revenue from its hospitality segment and, within this, fairly evenly between food and beverage and rooms. Ryman's hotels operate under major brands, including Marriott and Gaylord.