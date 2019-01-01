QQQ
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on group-oriented destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets in the United States. The company operates in Tennessee, Florida, Texas, and Washington, DC. The company's operations are divided into the Hospitality unit, which includes hotel properties and operations; and the Entertainment unit, which includes Grand Ole Opry assets, WSM-AM, and Nashville attractions. The hospitality unit can be further divided into rooms, food and beverage, and other hotel revenue. Ryman Hospitality derives the vast majority of its revenue from its hospitality segment and, within this, fairly evenly between food and beverage and rooms. Ryman's hotels operate under major brands, including Marriott and Gaylord.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.940
REV320.720M377.431M56.711M

Ryman Hospitality Props Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ryman Hospitality Props's (RHP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) was reported by Truist Securities on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting RHP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.39% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP)?

A

The stock price for Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) is $90.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) reporting earnings?

A

Ryman Hospitality Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ryman Hospitality Props.

Q

What sector and industry does Ryman Hospitality Props (RHP) operate in?

A

Ryman Hospitality Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.