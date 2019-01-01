QQQ
Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex's customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines. China generates the most revenue of any geographical segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2302.430 1.2000
REV982.640M1.110B127.360M

Analyst Ratings

Methanex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Methanex (MEOH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Methanex's (MEOH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Methanex.

Q

What is the target price for Methanex (MEOH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) was reported by UBS on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting MEOH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -26.72% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Methanex (MEOH)?

A

The stock price for Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) is $47.76 last updated Today at 3:40:16 PM.

Q

Does Methanex (MEOH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Methanex (MEOH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) reporting earnings?

A

Methanex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Methanex (MEOH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Methanex.

Q

What sector and industry does Methanex (MEOH) operate in?

A

Methanex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.