QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
1.24/2.63%
52 Wk
35.17 - 49.5
Mkt Cap
217.2M
Payout Ratio
21.1
Open
-
P/E
8.36
EPS
1.38
Shares
4.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 5:43PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 4:19PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Chemung Financial Corp is a bank holding firm. It provides financial services, including demand, savings and time deposits, commercial, residential and consumer loans, letters of credit, wealth management services, employee benefit plans, securities, and insurance brokerage services. Its business operations are organized into two segments, Core Banking, and Wealth Management Group. It derives most of its revenues from the core banking segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2601.380 0.1200
REV22.030M22.679M649.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chemung Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chemung Financial (CHMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chemung Financial's (CHMG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chemung Financial (CHMG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) was reported by DA Davidson on October 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting CHMG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.12% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chemung Financial (CHMG)?

A

The stock price for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) is $46.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chemung Financial (CHMG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Chemung Financial (CHMG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) reporting earnings?

A

Chemung Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Chemung Financial (CHMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chemung Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Chemung Financial (CHMG) operate in?

A

Chemung Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.