|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.260
|1.380
|0.1200
|REV
|22.030M
|22.679M
|649.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Chemung Financial’s space includes: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB), LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG), Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR).
The latest price target for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) was reported by DA Davidson on October 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting CHMG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.12% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) is $46.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Chemung Financial (CHMG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.
Chemung Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Chemung Financial.
Chemung Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.