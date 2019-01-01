QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.81 - 13.47
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/1.3M
Div / Yield
1.4/10.87%
52 Wk
12.44 - 16.94
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
95.89
Open
13.45
P/E
8.82
EPS
0.24
Shares
140.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 5:09PM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 5:06PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 4:22PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, invests in, acquires, and manages commercial first-mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate-related debt investments. The subordinate loans and first-mortgage loans account for the vast majority of the portfolio on a cost basis. Property types include residential, retail, healthcare, office, mixed-use, hotel, industrial, multifamily, securities, and other, with residential properties and hotels representing the highest property value. More than a third of the properties are located in New York City, with the other properties located across other regions of the United States, as well as other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.320 -0.0100
REV63.770M59.208M-4.562M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Apollo Commercial Real Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apollo Commercial Real (ARI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apollo Commercial Real's (ARI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Apollo Commercial Real (ARI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ARI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apollo Commercial Real (ARI)?

A

The stock price for Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) is $12.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apollo Commercial Real (ARI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) reporting earnings?

A

Apollo Commercial Real’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Apollo Commercial Real (ARI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apollo Commercial Real.

Q

What sector and industry does Apollo Commercial Real (ARI) operate in?

A

Apollo Commercial Real is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.