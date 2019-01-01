QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/169.2K
Div / Yield
1.76/2.84%
52 Wk
49.1 - 66.79
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
28.47
Open
-
P/E
10.77
EPS
1.46
Shares
34.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 4:00PM
Benzinga - May 21, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 7:52AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Banner Corp is a bank holding company. It is primarily engaged in coordinating the business activities of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank operates scores of branches, primarily in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. Both banks offer similar traditional community banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses, and public entities. Banner Bank also actively participates in the secondary mortgage market. The company's strategy emphasizes growth through acquisitions and brand awareness of its banks. A significant portion of the banks' portfolio is in residential construction and land loans to professional homebuilders and developers. Most of its revenue is net interest income.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1701.470 0.3000
REV123.830M146.004M22.174M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Banner Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banner (BANR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banner's (BANR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Banner (BANR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) was reported by Raymond James on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting BANR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.07% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Banner (BANR)?

A

The stock price for Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) is $62.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banner (BANR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) reporting earnings?

A

Banner’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Banner (BANR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banner.

Q

What sector and industry does Banner (BANR) operate in?

A

Banner is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.