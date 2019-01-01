Banner Corp is a bank holding company. It is primarily engaged in coordinating the business activities of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank operates scores of branches, primarily in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. Both banks offer similar traditional community banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses, and public entities. Banner Bank also actively participates in the secondary mortgage market. The company's strategy emphasizes growth through acquisitions and brand awareness of its banks. A significant portion of the banks' portfolio is in residential construction and land loans to professional homebuilders and developers. Most of its revenue is net interest income.