QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
125.5 - 130.31
Vol / Avg.
332.4K/165.8K
Div / Yield
2.2/1.69%
52 Wk
130.22 - 179.51
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
20.04
Open
127.18
P/E
13.89
EPS
0.88
Shares
39.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 7:44AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:57PM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 10:09AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 8:37AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Primerica Inc is a provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company offers life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products, distributed primarily on behalf of third parties. Primerica has three main subsidiaries: Primerica Financial Services, a marketing company; Primerica Life Insurance Company, a principal life insurance underwriting entity; and PFS Investments, which offers investment and savings products, brokerage services, and registered investment advisory.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.2202.940 -0.2800
REV713.820M724.094M10.274M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Primerica Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Primerica (PRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Primerica (NYSE: PRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Primerica's (PRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Primerica (PRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Primerica (NYSE: PRI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 159.00 expecting PRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.78% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Primerica (PRI)?

A

The stock price for Primerica (NYSE: PRI) is $129.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Primerica (PRI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Primerica (NYSE:PRI) reporting earnings?

A

Primerica’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Primerica (PRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Primerica.

Q

What sector and industry does Primerica (PRI) operate in?

A

Primerica is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.