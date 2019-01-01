|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.220
|2.940
|-0.2800
|REV
|713.820M
|724.094M
|10.274M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Primerica (NYSE: PRI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Primerica’s space includes: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG), Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG).
The latest price target for Primerica (NYSE: PRI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 159.00 expecting PRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.78% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Primerica (NYSE: PRI) is $129.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Primerica’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Primerica.
Primerica is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.