Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd is a US-based company. It, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the business of real estate and infrastructural development. The company's projects include Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center located in Wuhan which covers commercial buildings, professional logistic supply chain centers, direct access to the Yangtze River, Wuhan-Xinjiang-Europe Railway and ground transportation, storage and processing centers, and IT (Information Technology) supporting services, among others.