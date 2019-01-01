|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.520
|0.490
|-0.0300
|REV
|339.630M
|341.781M
|2.151M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Monro’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA).
The latest price target for Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) was reported by BMO Capital on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting MNRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.69% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) is $43.87 last updated Today at 4:49:03 PM.
The next Monro (MNRO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.
Monro’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Monro.
Monro is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.