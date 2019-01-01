QQQ
Range
43.37 - 45
Vol / Avg.
50.9K/279.7K
Div / Yield
1.04/2.34%
52 Wk
43.62 - 72.67
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
51.58
Open
43.62
P/E
23.36
EPS
0.48
Shares
33.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Monro Inc is a provider automobile service stations in the United States. Through its network of company-owned service stations, Monro Muffler Brake offers maintenance, repair, tire, and fleet management services for automobiles focused largely on undercar services such as brake, steering, exhaust, drivetrain, and suspension systems. Next to service stores, the company also offers tire stores specialised in tire replacement and service. All revenue is generated in northeast of the United States of America.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.490 -0.0300
REV339.630M341.781M2.151M

Analyst Ratings

Monro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Monro (MNRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Monro's (MNRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Monro (MNRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) was reported by BMO Capital on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting MNRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.69% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Monro (MNRO)?

A

The stock price for Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) is $43.87 last updated Today at 4:49:03 PM.

Q

Does Monro (MNRO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Monro (MNRO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) reporting earnings?

A

Monro’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Monro (MNRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monro.

Q

What sector and industry does Monro (MNRO) operate in?

A

Monro is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.