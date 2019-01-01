QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Intrepid Potash Inc produces and sells potash and potash byproducts in three main product segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield solutions. The Potash segment produces and sells potash to the agricultural industry as a fertilizer input, the industrial market as a component of oil and gas drilling fluid, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. The Trio segment produces and sells specialty fertilizer that consists of potassium, sulfate, and magnesium, and is mined from langbeinite ore. The oilfield solutions segment offers water, high-speed potassium chloride mixing services, salt water disposal services, and trucking services. The vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States, which is also the location of the firm's production facilities.

Intrepid Potash Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intrepid Potash (IPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intrepid Potash's (IPI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intrepid Potash (IPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) was reported by UBS on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting IPI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -45.04% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intrepid Potash (IPI)?

A

The stock price for Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) is $45.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intrepid Potash (IPI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2012.

Q

When is Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) reporting earnings?

A

Intrepid Potash’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Intrepid Potash (IPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intrepid Potash.

Q

What sector and industry does Intrepid Potash (IPI) operate in?

A

Intrepid Potash is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.