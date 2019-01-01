|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Intrepid Potash’s space includes: Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) and Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG).
The latest price target for Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) was reported by UBS on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting IPI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -45.04% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) is $45.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2012.
Intrepid Potash’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Intrepid Potash.
Intrepid Potash is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.