Range
57.35 - 59.23
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
46.26 - 74.25
Mkt Cap
7.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
58
P/E
15.34
EPS
0.14
Shares
125.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Horizon segment includes the capacity sold to Alaska under a CPA. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.240 -0.0500
REV1.890B1.899B9.000M

Alaska Air Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alaska Air Gr (ALK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alaska Air Gr (NYSE: ALK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alaska Air Gr's (ALK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alaska Air Gr (ALK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alaska Air Gr (NYSE: ALK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 78.00 expecting ALK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.85% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alaska Air Gr (ALK)?

A

The stock price for Alaska Air Gr (NYSE: ALK) is $57.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alaska Air Gr (ALK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 5, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2020.

Q

When is Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) reporting earnings?

A

Alaska Air Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Alaska Air Gr (ALK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alaska Air Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Alaska Air Gr (ALK) operate in?

A

Alaska Air Gr is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.