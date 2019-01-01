QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.02 - 16.6
Vol / Avg.
474.7K/569K
Div / Yield
0.46/2.80%
52 Wk
12.36 - 17.63
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
31.6
Open
16.57
P/E
11.4
EPS
0.37
Shares
94.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Commonwealth Financial Corp functions in the financial services sector in the United States. Through its subsidiary, it offers a range of consumer & commercial banking services such as personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, investment certificates, fixed & variable rate certificates of deposit, and various kinds of loans. It also provides trust & wealth management services and offers insurance products through the Bank. The company earns the majority of its revenue through net interest income.

Earnings


Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.370 0.0400
REV97.240M96.591M-649.000K


First Commonwealth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Commonwealth (FCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Commonwealth's (FCF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Commonwealth (FCF) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting FCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.09% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Commonwealth (FCF)?

A

The stock price for First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) is $16.09 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.

Q

Does First Commonwealth (FCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) reporting earnings?

A

First Commonwealth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is First Commonwealth (FCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Commonwealth.

Q

What sector and industry does First Commonwealth (FCF) operate in?

A

First Commonwealth is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.