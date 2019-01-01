|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.370
|0.0400
|REV
|97.240M
|96.591M
|-649.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Commonwealth’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN).
The latest price target for First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting FCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.09% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) is $16.09 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
First Commonwealth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Commonwealth.
First Commonwealth is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.