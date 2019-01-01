QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.57 - 18.93
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
81.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 11 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 3:34PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:48PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 3:58PM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 3:57PM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 12:15PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:33PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 11:16AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company primarily involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has operations in the United States, Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Mexico. Revenue is generated from the sale of oil, natural gas, and NGL quantities sold to purchasers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1500.450 0.3000
REV296.140M382.955M86.815M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Talos Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Talos Energy (TALO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Talos Energy's (TALO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Talos Energy (TALO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) was reported by BMO Capital on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting TALO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.23% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Talos Energy (TALO)?

A

The stock price for Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is $13.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Talos Energy (TALO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Talos Energy.

Q

When is Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) reporting earnings?

A

Talos Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Talos Energy (TALO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Talos Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Talos Energy (TALO) operate in?

A

Talos Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.