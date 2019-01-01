|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.150
|0.450
|0.3000
|REV
|296.140M
|382.955M
|86.815M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Talos Energy’s space includes: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN).
The latest price target for Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) was reported by BMO Capital on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting TALO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.23% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is $13.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Talos Energy.
Talos Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Talos Energy.
Talos Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.