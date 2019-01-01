QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
32.18 - 32.59
Vol / Avg.
6K/14K
Div / Yield
0.8/2.47%
52 Wk
31.87 - 73.62
Mkt Cap
264.1M
Payout Ratio
12.85
Open
32.59
P/E
7.49
EPS
1.04
Shares
8.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 11:31AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Jun 25, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 8:06AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
FS Bancorp Inc operates as a community-based savings bank. The company is a diversified lender with a focus on fixture secured loans, home loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loan products. It operates in two business segments: commercial and consumer banking and home lending. The company derives the maximum revenue from the commercial and consumer banking segment. It provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small and middle-market businesses and individuals.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8501.010 0.1600
REV29.140M30.569M1.429M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FS Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FS Bancorp (FSBW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FS Bancorp's (FSBW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FS Bancorp (FSBW) stock?

A

The latest price target for FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) was reported by Raymond James on June 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting FSBW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 138.24% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FS Bancorp (FSBW)?

A

The stock price for FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) is $32.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FS Bancorp (FSBW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) reporting earnings?

A

FS Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is FS Bancorp (FSBW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FS Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does FS Bancorp (FSBW) operate in?

A

FS Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.