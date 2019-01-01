|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.850
|1.010
|0.1600
|REV
|29.140M
|30.569M
|1.429M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in FS Bancorp’s space includes: Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP), Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB).
The latest price target for FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) was reported by Raymond James on June 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting FSBW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 138.24% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) is $32.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
FS Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for FS Bancorp.
FS Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.