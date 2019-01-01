Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets and distributes products under the brand name called Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets and distributes upscale collections of women's and girl's dresses, sportswear and related products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.