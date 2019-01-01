QQQ
Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets and distributes products under the brand name called Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets and distributes upscale collections of women's and girl's dresses, sportswear and related products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.190
REV227.690M247.729M20.039M

Oxford Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oxford Industries (OXM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oxford Industries's (OXM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oxford Industries (OXM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) was reported by Citigroup on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting OXM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.33% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oxford Industries (OXM)?

A

The stock price for Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) is $85.13 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Oxford Industries (OXM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) reporting earnings?

A

Oxford Industries’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is Oxford Industries (OXM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oxford Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Oxford Industries (OXM) operate in?

A

Oxford Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.