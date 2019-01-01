|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.850
|1.740
|-0.1100
|REV
|6.220B
|6.502B
|282.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s space includes: Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) and Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD).
The latest price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) was reported by JP Morgan on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 91.00 expecting CHRW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.48% downside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) is $92.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.