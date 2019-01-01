C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (57% of 2021 net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm also operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (34%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions. The remainder of revenue consists of the European truck-brokerage division, transportation management services, and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.