Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
4.1K/1.2M
Div / Yield
2.2/2.38%
52 Wk
84.67 - 112.15
Mkt Cap
12B
Payout Ratio
32.96
Open
-
P/E
14.64
EPS
1.77
Shares
130M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (57% of 2021 net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm also operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (34%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions. The remainder of revenue consists of the European truck-brokerage division, transportation management services, and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8501.740 -0.1100
REV6.220B6.502B282.000M

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are C.H. Robinson Worldwide's (CHRW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) stock?

A

The latest price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) was reported by JP Morgan on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 91.00 expecting CHRW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.48% downside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)?

A

The stock price for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) is $92.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) pay a dividend?

A

The next C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) reporting earnings?

A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) operate in?

A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.