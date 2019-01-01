|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s space includes: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB), Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH), BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR).
The latest price target for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting RRGB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.13% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) is $17.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.