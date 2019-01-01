QQQ
15.85 - 17.64
512K/327.1K
-
13.09 - 41.34
276.4M
-
16.18
-
-0.95
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc is a restaurant operator. The company develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in North America. Its brands are Red Robin, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Red Robin America's Gourmet Burgers and Spirits, Red Robin Burger Works, YUMMM, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, and Red Robin Royalty names and logos. The company's revenue consists of sales from restaurant operations, gift card breakage, franchise royalties and fees, and other miscellaneous revenue.

EPS
EPS
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's (RRGB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting RRGB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.13% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)?

A

The stock price for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) is $17.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Q

When is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) reporting earnings?

A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Q

What sector and industry does Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) operate in?

A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.