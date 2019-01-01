QQQ
Range
10.15 - 10.74
Vol / Avg.
5.8M/2.6M
Div / Yield
0.72/6.74%
52 Wk
8.26 - 12.96
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
232.26
Open
10.74
P/E
34.48
EPS
0.43
Shares
194.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Plains All American provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. Assets are geographically diverse, spanning the United States and in Alberta, Canada, but heavily concentrated in major U.S. shale basins like the Permian, Stack, and Bakken.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.430 0.2100
REV9.470B12.954B3.484B

Plains GP Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ: PAGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plains GP Holdings's (PAGP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ: PAGP) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting PAGP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.53% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Plains GP Holdings (PAGP)?

A

The stock price for Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ: PAGP) is $10.57 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) reporting earnings?

A

Plains GP Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plains GP Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) operate in?

A

Plains GP Holdings is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.