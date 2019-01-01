|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.220
|0.430
|0.2100
|REV
|9.470B
|12.954B
|3.484B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ: PAGP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Plains GP Holdings’s space includes: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS).
The latest price target for Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ: PAGP) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting PAGP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.53% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ: PAGP) is $10.57 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Plains GP Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Plains GP Holdings.
Plains GP Holdings is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.