Hyatt is an operator of 1,037 owned (6% of total rooms) and managed and franchise (94%) properties across 18 upscale luxury brands, which includes two vacation brands (Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, and the wellness brand Miraval. Hyatt acquired Two Roads in November 2018. The regional breakdown as a percentage of total rooms is 66% Americas, 21% Asia-Pacific, and 13% rest of world.