Range
94.19 - 99.13
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
67.7 - 108.1
Mkt Cap
10.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
98.69
P/E
-
EPS
1.17
Shares
110M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Hyatt is an operator of 1,037 owned (6% of total rooms) and managed and franchise (94%) properties across 18 upscale luxury brands, which includes two vacation brands (Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, and the wellness brand Miraval. Hyatt acquired Two Roads in November 2018. The regional breakdown as a percentage of total rooms is 66% Americas, 21% Asia-Pacific, and 13% rest of world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.230-2.780 -2.5500
REV1.080B1.076B-4.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hyatt Hotels Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hyatt Hotels (H) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hyatt Hotels's (H) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hyatt Hotels (H) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 111.00 expecting H to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.60% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hyatt Hotels (H)?

A

The stock price for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) is $94.39 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hyatt Hotels (H) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 25, 2020.

Q

When is Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reporting earnings?

A

Hyatt Hotels’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Hyatt Hotels (H) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hyatt Hotels.

Q

What sector and industry does Hyatt Hotels (H) operate in?

A

Hyatt Hotels is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.