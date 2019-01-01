Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a company, engaged in industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing business. It operates in three business segment namely Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products. Geographically, the business of the group is amplifying across the region of the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico and others. The company derives most of the revenue from the Supply Technologies segment which provides the customer with total supply management services such as engineering and design support, supplier selection, quality assurance, barcoding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery and electronic billing services for a range of production components.