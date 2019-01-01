QQQ
Range
14.82 - 15.75
Vol / Avg.
21.4K/37.8K
Div / Yield
0.5/3.25%
52 Wk
15.29 - 41.78
Mkt Cap
196.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15
P/E
-
EPS
-0.6
Shares
12.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a company, engaged in industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing business. It operates in three business segment namely Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products. Geographically, the business of the group is amplifying across the region of the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico and others. The company derives most of the revenue from the Supply Technologies segment which provides the customer with total supply management services such as engineering and design support, supplier selection, quality assurance, barcoding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery and electronic billing services for a range of production components.

Park-Ohio Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Park-Ohio Hldgs's (PKOH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) was reported by Keybanc on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting PKOH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 99.10% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH)?

A

The stock price for Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) is $15.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) reporting earnings?

A

Park-Ohio Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Park-Ohio Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) operate in?

A

Park-Ohio Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.