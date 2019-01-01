QQQ
Range
13.79 - 14.47
Vol / Avg.
500.7K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.6 - 26.52
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
97.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Eventbrite Inc is a United States based event technology platform. It is engaged in creating a platform to enable creators to solve many challenges associated with creating live experiences. The company platform helps to plan, promote and produce live events, thereby allowing creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach and drive ticket sales. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130-0.180 -0.0500
REV55.990M59.638M3.648M

Analyst Ratings

Eventbrite Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eventbrite (EB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eventbrite's (EB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eventbrite (EB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting EB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.01% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eventbrite (EB)?

A

The stock price for Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) is $13.845 last updated Today at 8:22:14 PM.

Q

Does Eventbrite (EB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eventbrite.

Q

When is Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) reporting earnings?

A

Eventbrite’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Eventbrite (EB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eventbrite.

Q

What sector and industry does Eventbrite (EB) operate in?

A

Eventbrite is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.