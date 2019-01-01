QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel and accessories. Its largest apparel categories include action sports, outdoor, and workwear. Its portfolio of about 15 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. The company has grown through multiple acquisitions and traces its roots to 1899.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2101.350 0.1400
REV3.610B3.624B14.000M

VF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VF (VFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VF (NYSE: VFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VF's (VFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for VF (VFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for VF (NYSE: VFC) was reported by Truist Securities on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting VFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.11% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VF (VFC)?

A

The stock price for VF (NYSE: VFC) is $57.8 last updated Today at 3:05:17 PM.

Q

Does VF (VFC) pay a dividend?

A

The next VF (VFC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is VF (NYSE:VFC) reporting earnings?

A

VF’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is VF (VFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VF.

Q

What sector and industry does VF (VFC) operate in?

A

VF is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.