QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
24.58 - 25.4
Vol / Avg.
244.2K/326K
Div / Yield
0.92/3.67%
52 Wk
21.25 - 26.83
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
42.99
Open
25.23
P/E
11.72
EPS
0.51
Shares
94.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 10:51AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 7:03AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Financial Bancorp is a mid-sized, regional bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, and provides banking and financial services product through four lines of business: Commercial and Private Banking, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. First Financial utilizes a community banking business model and serves a combination of metropolitan and non-metropolitan markets through full-service banking centers primarily in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. The primary component of its loan portfolio is commercial real estate loans, followed by commercial and industrial loans. A majority of First Financial's net revenue is net interest income.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5600.580 0.0200
REV153.480M156.466M2.986M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Financial Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Financial Bancorp's (FFBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) was reported by RBC Capital on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting FFBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.26% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)?

A

The stock price for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) is $24.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) reporting earnings?

A

First Financial Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Financial Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) operate in?

A

First Financial Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.