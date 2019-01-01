|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.560
|0.580
|0.0200
|REV
|153.480M
|156.466M
|2.986M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Financial Bancorp’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC).
The latest price target for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) was reported by RBC Capital on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting FFBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.26% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) is $24.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
First Financial Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.