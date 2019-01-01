QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
63.3K/9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.66 - 64.75
Mkt Cap
26.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
27.34
EPS
0.11
Shares
592.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Airlines
Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite expanding into longer routes and business travel, the airline still specializes in short-haul leisure flights, using a point-to-point network. Southwest operates a low-cost carrier business model.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.140 0.0600
REV5.010B5.051B41.000M

Analyst Ratings

Southwest Airlines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southwest Airlines (LUV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southwest Airlines's (LUV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Southwest Airlines (LUV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) was reported by Raymond James on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting LUV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.80% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Southwest Airlines (LUV)?

A

The stock price for Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) is $44.005 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southwest Airlines (LUV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 25, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2020.

Q

When is Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reporting earnings?

A

Southwest Airlines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Southwest Airlines (LUV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southwest Airlines.

Q

