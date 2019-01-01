QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/190.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.98 - 32.91
Mkt Cap
910.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.18
EPS
0.58
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 12:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 12:34PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 4:06PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
TrueBlue Inc is a provider of staffing and workforce management solutions. The company's reportable segments include PeopleReady offers industrial staffing services. PeopleManagement offers contingent and productivity-based on-site industrial staffing services and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider services. It generates maximum revenue from the PeopleReady segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4300.690 0.2600
REV583.970M621.930M37.960M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TrueBlue Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TrueBlue (TBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TrueBlue's (TBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TrueBlue (TBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting TBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.98% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TrueBlue (TBI)?

A

The stock price for TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is $26.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TrueBlue (TBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TrueBlue.

Q

When is TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) reporting earnings?

A

TrueBlue’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is TrueBlue (TBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TrueBlue.

Q

What sector and industry does TrueBlue (TBI) operate in?

A

TrueBlue is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.