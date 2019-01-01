|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.120
|0.130
|0.0100
|REV
|5.910B
|5.992B
|82.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Itau Unibanco Holding’s space includes: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ING Groep (NYSE:ING), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
The latest price target for Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) was reported by JP Morgan on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ITUB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) is $5.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Itau Unibanco Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Itau Unibanco Holding.
Itau Unibanco Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.