QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/46.4M
Div / Yield
0.14/2.71%
52 Wk
3.6 - 6.76
Mkt Cap
49.1B
Payout Ratio
21.68
Open
-
P/E
9.34
EPS
0.66
Shares
9.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 5:56PM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 12:26PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Itaú Unibanco is the largest privately held bank in Brazil, the result of the 2008 merger between Banco Itaú and Unibanco. In addition to Brazil, the bank has significant operations in Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Its commercial and consumer loans account for 36% of the bank's total loans each, while foreign loans now account for 28% of the bank's portfolio. Itaú also operates the fifth- largest insurer in Brazil and is the second- largest asset manager in the country, giving it broad reach over the Brazilian financial system.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1200.130 0.0100
REV5.910B5.992B82.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Itau Unibanco Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Itau Unibanco Holding's (ITUB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) was reported by JP Morgan on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ITUB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB)?

A

The stock price for Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) is $5.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) reporting earnings?

A

Itau Unibanco Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Itau Unibanco Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) operate in?

A

Itau Unibanco Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.