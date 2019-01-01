Itaú Unibanco is the largest privately held bank in Brazil, the result of the 2008 merger between Banco Itaú and Unibanco. In addition to Brazil, the bank has significant operations in Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Its commercial and consumer loans account for 36% of the bank's total loans each, while foreign loans now account for 28% of the bank's portfolio. Itaú also operates the fifth- largest insurer in Brazil and is the second- largest asset manager in the country, giving it broad reach over the Brazilian financial system.