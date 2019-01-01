QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
TrueCar Inc is a data-driven online platform operating on a common technology infrastructure, powered by proprietary data and analytics. It also customizes and operates its platform for affinity group marketing partners, such as USAA and Consumer Reports, financial institutions, and other large enterprises such as Boeing and Verizon. The company enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar Certified Dealers.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020-0.160 -0.1400
REV55.120M45.861M-9.259M

TrueCar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TrueCar (TRUE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TrueCar's (TRUE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TrueCar (TRUE) stock?

A

The latest price target for TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) was reported by Benchmark on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting TRUE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.78% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TrueCar (TRUE)?

A

The stock price for TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) is $3.375 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TrueCar (TRUE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2009 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2009.

Q

When is TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) reporting earnings?

A

TrueCar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is TrueCar (TRUE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TrueCar.

Q

What sector and industry does TrueCar (TRUE) operate in?

A

TrueCar is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.