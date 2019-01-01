TrueCar Inc is a data-driven online platform operating on a common technology infrastructure, powered by proprietary data and analytics. It also customizes and operates its platform for affinity group marketing partners, such as USAA and Consumer Reports, financial institutions, and other large enterprises such as Boeing and Verizon. The company enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar Certified Dealers.