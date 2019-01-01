|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.020
|-0.160
|-0.1400
|REV
|55.120M
|45.861M
|-9.259M
You can purchase shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TrueCar’s space includes: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX), trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN).
The latest price target for TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) was reported by Benchmark on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting TRUE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.78% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) is $3.375 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2009 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2009.
TrueCar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TrueCar.
TrueCar is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.