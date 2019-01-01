Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc is a real estate investment trust company that invests in high revenue per available room, or RevPAR, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels in gateway and resort locations. The firm operates in various U.S. states such as California, Texas, Washington, Philadelphia, Florida, and Illinois as well as Washington, D.C. and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through its direct hotel investment segment. Its revenue streams include rooms, food and beverage, and other. The firm's hotels operate under various brands, such as Marriott, Hilton, Courtyard, and Renaissance, among others.