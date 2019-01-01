QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/520.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.18 - 7.45
Mkt Cap
388.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
64.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 6:14AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc is a real estate investment trust company that invests in high revenue per available room, or RevPAR, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels in gateway and resort locations. The firm operates in various U.S. states such as California, Texas, Washington, Philadelphia, Florida, and Illinois as well as Washington, D.C. and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through its direct hotel investment segment. Its revenue streams include rooms, food and beverage, and other. The firm's hotels operate under various brands, such as Marriott, Hilton, Courtyard, and Renaissance, among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Braemar Hotels & Resorts's (BHR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting BHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 132.56% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)?

A

The stock price for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) is $6.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2019.

Q

When is Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) reporting earnings?

A

Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) operate in?

A

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.