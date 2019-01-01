|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.530
|REV
|210.500M
|229.402M
|18.902M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Macerich (NYSE: MAC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Macerich’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) and Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC).
The latest price target for Macerich (NYSE: MAC) was reported by Citigroup on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting MAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.20% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Macerich (NYSE: MAC) is $14.265 last updated Today at 2:45:53 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Macerich’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Macerich.
Macerich is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.