Range
14.02 - 14.51
Vol / Avg.
361K/3M
Div / Yield
0.6/4.08%
52 Wk
11.04 - 22.88
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
903.59
Open
14.13
P/E
221.68
EPS
-0.08
Shares
214.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
The Macerich Company is an S&P 500 company that invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 29 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 19 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with six power centers and six other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 50.6 million square feet gross leasable area and averaged $801 sales per square foot for the past 12 months, with the consolidated portfolio averaging $646 sales per square foot and the unconsolidated portfolio averaging $998 sales per square foot.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.530
REV210.500M229.402M18.902M

Macerich Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macerich (MAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macerich (NYSE: MAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Macerich's (MAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Macerich (MAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Macerich (NYSE: MAC) was reported by Citigroup on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting MAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.20% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Macerich (MAC)?

A

The stock price for Macerich (NYSE: MAC) is $14.265 last updated Today at 2:45:53 PM.

Q

Does Macerich (MAC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Macerich (NYSE:MAC) reporting earnings?

A

Macerich’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Macerich (MAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macerich.

Q

What sector and industry does Macerich (MAC) operate in?

A

Macerich is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.