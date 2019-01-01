QQQ
Range
35.84 - 36.54
Vol / Avg.
5.6K/22.5K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.11%
52 Wk
25.5 - 41.05
Mkt Cap
279.8M
Payout Ratio
0.43
Open
36.54
P/E
3.99
EPS
1.43
Shares
7.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Northeast Bank provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in the US. The firm conducts its loan-related activities through three primary channels: the Community Banking Division, the Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group, and the Small Business Administration Division. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans and small business administration loans. The firm also provides telephone banking, online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services. The revenue of the company is derived primarily from interest and dividends from the bank.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.420
REV27.290M26.548M-742.000K

Northeast Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northeast Bank (NBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northeast Bank's (NBN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Northeast Bank (NBN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northeast Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Northeast Bank (NBN)?

A

The stock price for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is $35.84 last updated Today at 5:59:03 PM.

Q

Does Northeast Bank (NBN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) reporting earnings?

A

Northeast Bank’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Northeast Bank (NBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northeast Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Northeast Bank (NBN) operate in?

A

Northeast Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.