Northeast Bank provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in the US. The firm conducts its loan-related activities through three primary channels: the Community Banking Division, the Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group, and the Small Business Administration Division. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans and small business administration loans. The firm also provides telephone banking, online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services. The revenue of the company is derived primarily from interest and dividends from the bank.