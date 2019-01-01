QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/1.8M
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.52 - 13.84
Mkt Cap
39.6M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-2.94
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Team Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection, engineering assessment and mechanical repair and remediation required in maintaining high temperature and high-pressure piping systems and vessels that are utilized in the refining, petrochemical, and others. The company operates in three segments Inspection and Heat Treating Group, Mechanical Services Group and Quest Integrity Group. Inspection and Heat Treating Group provides non-destructive testing services for the process, pipeline and power sectors and others. The Mechanical Services Group provides call-out and turnaround services under both on-stream and shut down circumstances. Quest Integrity provides integrity and reliability management solutions for the process, pipeline and power sectors.

Earnings

Q1 2022
EPS
REV
Q4 2021
EPS
REV

Analyst Ratings

Team Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Team (TISI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Team (NYSE: TISI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Team's (TISI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Team (TISI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Team (NYSE: TISI) was reported by Keybanc on March 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TISI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Team (TISI)?

A

The stock price for Team (NYSE: TISI) is $0.9185 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Team (TISI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Team.

Q

When is Team (NYSE:TISI) reporting earnings?

A

Team's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Team (TISI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Team.

Q

What sector and industry does Team (TISI) operate in?

A

Team is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.