Range
18.28 - 18.84
Vol / Avg.
9.8M/8M
Div / Yield
0.03/0.16%
52 Wk
14.67 - 19.75
Mkt Cap
13.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.72
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
714.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Host Hotels & Resorts owns 82 predominantly urban and resort upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties representing over 47,000 rooms, mainly in the United States. Host recently sold off the company's interests in a joint venture owning a portfolio of hotels throughout Europe and also sold other joint ventures that owned properties in Asia and the United States. The majority of Host's portfolio operates under the Marriott and Starwood brands.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.290
REV907.000M998.000M91.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
Host Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Host Hotels & Resorts's (HST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting HST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.05% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)?

A

The stock price for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST) is $18.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) pay a dividend?

A

The next Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) reporting earnings?

A

Host Hotels & Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) operate in?

A

Host Hotels & Resorts is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.