|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.110
|1.480
|0.3700
|REV
|7.320B
|8.010B
|690.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Occidental Petroleum’s space includes: Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Eni (NYSE:E) and BP (NYSE:BP).
The latest price target for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) was reported by Citigroup on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting OXY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.72% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is $38.94 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
The next Occidental Petroleum (OXY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.
Occidental Petroleum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Occidental Petroleum.
Occidental Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.