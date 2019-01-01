QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proved reserves of 2.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,306 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 at a ratio of 74% oil and natural gas liquids and 26% natural gas.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1101.480 0.3700
REV7.320B8.010B690.000M

Occidental Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) competitors?

A

Other companies in Occidental Petroleum’s space includes: Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Eni (NYSE:E) and BP (NYSE:BP).

Q

What is the target price for Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) was reported by Citigroup on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting OXY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.72% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)?

A

The stock price for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is $38.94 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Occidental Petroleum (OXY) pay a dividend?

A

The next Occidental Petroleum (OXY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) reporting earnings?

A

Occidental Petroleum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Occidental Petroleum (OXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Occidental Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Occidental Petroleum (OXY) operate in?

A

Occidental Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.