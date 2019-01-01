QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.42 - 14.02
Vol / Avg.
127.9K/178.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.94 - 20.93
Mkt Cap
427.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.76
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
31.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 3:48PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 3:54PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 10:21AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 23, 2021, 6:37AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and other industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. Aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport and business jet markets. Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Astronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Astronics (ATRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Astronics's (ATRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Astronics (ATRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) was reported by Truist Securities on December 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ATRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.94% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Astronics (ATRO)?

A

The stock price for Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) is $13.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astronics (ATRO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 13, 2000.

Q

When is Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) reporting earnings?

A

Astronics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Astronics (ATRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Astronics (ATRO) operate in?

A

Astronics is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.