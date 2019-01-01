|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.390
|3.630
|0.2400
|REV
|1.670B
|2.022B
|352.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Diamondback Energy’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 140.00 expecting FANG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.06% upside). 41 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) is $129.56 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
The next Diamondback Energy (FANG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Diamondback Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Diamondback Energy.
Diamondback Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.