Range
127.72 - 134.6
Vol / Avg.
3.9M/2.9M
Div / Yield
2/1.56%
52 Wk
63.05 - 136.55
Mkt Cap
23.5B
Payout Ratio
81.25
Open
129.56
P/E
64.02
EPS
3.59
Shares
181.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proven reserves of 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 300,000 barrels per day in 2020, at a ratio of 60% oil, 20% natural gas liquids, and 20% natural gas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.3903.630 0.2400
REV1.670B2.022B352.000M

Analyst Ratings

Diamondback Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diamondback Energy (FANG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diamondback Energy's (FANG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Diamondback Energy (FANG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 140.00 expecting FANG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.06% upside). 41 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Diamondback Energy (FANG)?

A

The stock price for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) is $129.56 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Diamondback Energy (FANG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Diamondback Energy (FANG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) reporting earnings?

A

Diamondback Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Diamondback Energy (FANG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diamondback Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Diamondback Energy (FANG) operate in?

A

Diamondback Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.