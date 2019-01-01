QQQ
Range
14.21 - 14.74
Vol / Avg.
158.3K/55.6K
Div / Yield
0.68/4.98%
52 Wk
3.75 - 14.05
Mkt Cap
133.5M
Payout Ratio
81.4
Open
14.3
P/E
31.74
EPS
0.14
Shares
9.2M
Outstanding
North European Oil Royalty Trust holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in certain concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The properties of the trust are overriding royalty rights on sales of gas, sulfur, and oil under certain concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The trust also holds other royalty rights, which are based on leases. It receives various percentages of royalties on the proceeds of the sales of certain products from the areas involved.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

North European Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy North European Oil (NRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are North European Oil's (NRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for North European Oil.

Q

What is the target price for North European Oil (NRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 23, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NRT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for North European Oil (NRT)?

A

The stock price for North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) is $14.5245 last updated Today at 7:52:26 PM.

Q

Does North European Oil (NRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) reporting earnings?

A

North European Oil’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is North European Oil (NRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for North European Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does North European Oil (NRT) operate in?

A

North European Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.