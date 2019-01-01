North European Oil Royalty Trust holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in certain concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The properties of the trust are overriding royalty rights on sales of gas, sulfur, and oil under certain concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The trust also holds other royalty rights, which are based on leases. It receives various percentages of royalties on the proceeds of the sales of certain products from the areas involved.