Range
25.21 - 26.01
Vol / Avg.
118.4K/303.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.29 - 45.12
Mkt Cap
764.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.24
P/E
16.26
EPS
-0.03
Shares
29.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Netgear Inc is a provider of networking solutions. The reportable segments of the company are connected home, and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use 4G/5G mobile, Wi-Fi internet networking solutions and smart devices such as Orbi Voice smart speakers and Meural digital canvas; and SMB focused on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, storage, wireless LAN and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.270
REV258.820M251.187M-7.633M

Netgear Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Netgear (NTGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Netgear's (NTGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Netgear (NTGR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) was reported by Raymond James on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting NTGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.09% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Netgear (NTGR)?

A

The stock price for Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) is $26.03 last updated Today at 8:08:17 PM.

Q

Does Netgear (NTGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Netgear.

Q

When is Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) reporting earnings?

A

Netgear’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Netgear (NTGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Netgear.

Q

What sector and industry does Netgear (NTGR) operate in?

A

Netgear is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.