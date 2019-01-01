QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/376K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.08 - 53
Mkt Cap
526.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
30.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 10:26AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 9:11AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations. It services customers ranging from corporations and Government agencies to small- and medium-sized businesses engaged in the field of financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media, and telecommunications, Government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals and travel and hospitality.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4500.600 0.1500
REV75.440M75.730M290.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Upland Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Upland Software (UPLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Upland Software's (UPLD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Upland Software (UPLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) was reported by Raymond James on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting UPLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.91% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Upland Software (UPLD)?

A

The stock price for Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) is $17.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Upland Software (UPLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Upland Software.

Q

When is Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) reporting earnings?

A

Upland Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Upland Software (UPLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Upland Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Upland Software (UPLD) operate in?

A

Upland Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.