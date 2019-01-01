Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations. It services customers ranging from corporations and Government agencies to small- and medium-sized businesses engaged in the field of financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media, and telecommunications, Government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals and travel and hospitality.