|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.670
|1.280
|0.6100
|REV
|7.190B
|8.244B
|1.054B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PBF Energy’s space includes: Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Cosan (NYSE:CSAN), HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK).
The latest price target for PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting PBF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.79% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) is $17.53 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2020.
PBF Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PBF Energy.
PBF Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.