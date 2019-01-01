QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Ohio, Delaware, New Jersey, and Louisiana. Each of the company's refining facilities specializes in the processing of either light, medium, or heavy crude oil. Depending on the location of the facility, crude can be received by either water or rail. PBF products are sold throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Gulf Coast of the United States, and in different regions of Canada. In connection with refining facilities, the company also engages in receiving, handling, transferring, and storing crude oil through subsidiary PBFX.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6701.280 0.6100
REV7.190B8.244B1.054B

PBF Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PBF Energy (PBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PBF Energy's (PBF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PBF Energy (PBF) stock?

A

The latest price target for PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting PBF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.79% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PBF Energy (PBF)?

A

The stock price for PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) is $17.53 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does PBF Energy (PBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2020.

Q

When is PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) reporting earnings?

A

PBF Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is PBF Energy (PBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PBF Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does PBF Energy (PBF) operate in?

A

PBF Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.