Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
DMC Global Inc operates a diversified family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. Its business is organized into two segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. NobelClad is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion-resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. DynaEnergetics, which is the key revenue driver, designs manufactures and distributes products utilized by the oil and gas industry principally for the perforation of oil and gas wells. Its sales are from products shipped from its manufacturing facilities and distribution centers located in the United States, Germany, Canada, and Russia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV70.600M

Analyst Ratings

DMC Glb Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DMC Glb (BOOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DMC Glb (NASDAQ: BOOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DMC Glb's (BOOM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DMC Glb (BOOM) stock?

A

The latest price target for DMC Glb (NASDAQ: BOOM) was reported by Stifel on December 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting BOOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.89% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DMC Glb (BOOM)?

A

The stock price for DMC Glb (NASDAQ: BOOM) is $34.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DMC Glb (BOOM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) reporting earnings?

A

DMC Glb’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is DMC Glb (BOOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DMC Glb.

Q

What sector and industry does DMC Glb (BOOM) operate in?

A

DMC Glb is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.