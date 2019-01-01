QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.26 - 16.04
Vol / Avg.
10.9M/11.9M
Div / Yield
0.62/4.05%
52 Wk
13.01 - 17.79
Mkt Cap
22B
Payout Ratio
67.22
Open
15.92
P/E
17
EPS
0.26
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 3:38PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 5:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 4:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 10:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 1:21PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 9:07AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Huntington Bancshares is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank has a network of branches and ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small-business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.360 0.0400
REV1.690B1.647B-43.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Huntington Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huntington Bancshares's (HBAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting HBAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.65% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)?

A

The stock price for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) is $15.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) reporting earnings?

A

Huntington Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huntington Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) operate in?

A

Huntington Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.