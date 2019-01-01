|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
|0.360
|0.0400
|REV
|1.690B
|1.647B
|-43.000M
You can purchase shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Huntington Bancshares’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT).
The latest price target for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting HBAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.65% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) is $15.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.
Huntington Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Huntington Bancshares.
Huntington Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.